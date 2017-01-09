STRESSORS are ever present in our lives. In order to achieve more and be more productive we need to get toxic people and stressors out of our lives. Focusing on priorities and ridding the weeds in our lives can be beneficial to our forward momentum. But first we have to identify these toxic people.

1. The Egotist

Pride sometimes is a virtue. But being arrogant means you are full of yourself and believe you are better or superior to everyone around you. Being around someone who doesn’t treat you with respect but rather intimidates and belittles you can be toxic to your personal development.

2. The Envious

It seems such people appreciate your difficult times more than your periods of victory. They believe they deserve your moment of success and not you. Although you may try to make them your supporters and fans by letting them know they are a part of your success, such people only prefer to resent you for your humility and reasonableness. This type should be avoided at all cost.

3. The Pretentious

These types only act as friends on comfortable terms. When you need their help they tend to depart and stay away. They can’t be leaned on; rather, you have to recognize their pretentious traits and establish boundaries within such relationships.

4. The Retrogressive

These types have a way of distorting your progress and dragging you backwards to old habits. They believe in being stagnant and want you to be the same person you were. This type may be hard to pinpoint, but they are people who have always being an integral part of your life and may seem difficult to ignore. But it will be better to make them aware and remind them how important success is to you. if they can’t live with it, they can walk out the door.

5. The Judgmental

Nothing is ever good enough for this type of person. They believe everyone should be criticized and scolded rather than praised. Even when intentions are good and you try to make them understand your genuine motives, they wouldn’t listen. They are terrible communicators since they are not good listeners. Squashing their negative talk or avoiding their disdainful speech could be helpful to your progress.

6. The Controller

This type is a control freak. They want you to their bidding. They can be devious, mischievous and sly in trying to twist or out-muscle you to fulfill their desires. Rising above such people may be your best option since you really can’t convince or try to make them better.

7. The Liar

It’s true that lies are common and some lies aren’t harmful; however, toxic people who lie frequently can destroy you because in order to grow, you have to surround yourself with trustworthy people who will support you and offer candid and honest opinions.

8. The Gossiper

These types of people are insecure and use their tongue to twist facts and distort information. They want to be accepted and recognized and doing so may just be the only way they can get the attention they want. Even when you try to solve the problems they have caused, the only way you can truly solve the issue is to kick them out of your life, because they can be cancerous.

9. The Parasite

Such people are only in your life to suck you dry and feed off of you. Being used can be helpful sometimes, but not with the parasitic. Their intentions are only for their self interest. Such people have to be avoided at all cost.

10. The Victim

The victims never accept responsibility. They are great at pointing their fingers at others and never accepting that they have made a mistake. What chain reaction they cause can be detrimental to your success. It is best to get rid of such people and get them out of your life. www.lifehack.org