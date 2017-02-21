A total of 11,703,709 applications have been received between year 2010 and 2016 and 2,674,485 students were admitted across the 36 states and the FCT between 2010 and 2015, by the reflection of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) data.

According to a report obtained from National Bureau of Statistics, in 2010, a total of 1,513,940 applications were received while 423,531 students were admitted.

This therefore represents that 28% of students who applied for admission were admitted across the 36 states and the FCT in the year under review.

However, Adamawa and Niger States both admitted 38% of students who applied for admission in 2010 and both states received 14,483 and 16,556 applications while 5,678 and 6,278 students were admitted respectively.

Similarly, a total of 1,636,356 applications were received while 417,341 students were admitted in 2011.

This simply means that 26% of students who applied for admission were admitted across the 36 states and the FCT in 2011. Yobe State with 7,879 applications and 3,185 admissions has 40% of students who applied for admission admitted.

1,632,835 applications were received in 2012 while 447,176 admissions were granted in 2012 representing 27% of applications to admissions during the year. Yobe State with 9,064 applications and 4,138 admissions has the highest percentage of applications to admissions with 46% recorded.

The lowest percentages of applications to admissions were recorded in 2013 and 2014 with 24% and 25% of applications to admissions recorded respectively during the period under review.

Yobe State with 11,222 applications and 4,084 admissions has the highest percentage of applications to admissions with 36% recorded in 2013 while Jigawa State with 16,214 applications and 6,169 admissions has the highest percentage of applications to admissions with 38% recorded in 2014.

The highest percentage of applications to admissions was recorded in 2015 with 30% of applications to admissions recorded. Yobe State with 17,461 applications and 9,703 admissions has the highest percentage of applications to admissions in the year with 56% recorded.

– Frontiersnews