By MBAFAN ADE

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced on Tuesday that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja will be shut down as from March 8, 2017 to pave the way for major repairs to be carried out on the airport’s runway.

James Odaudu, a deputy director information of the Ministry of Transportation said in Abuja that the minister of State made the disclosure during a meeting with relevant stakeholders in the sector.

According to Odaudu, the repair work on the airport is expected to last for six weeks.

Tuesday’s meeting with the stakeholders was to discuss modalities for ensuring that the proposed use of the Kaduna airport during the six-week closure of the Abuja airport is “seamless and hitch-free.”

The Minister had on December 19, 2016 announced that the NAIA, Abuja, would be closed for six weeks between February and March this year.

Odaudu did not say what necessitated the upward shift of commencement date from February to March but confirmed that as earlier hinted by Sirika, flights to the Abuja airport would be diverted to the Kaduna Airport, about 160kilonmetres to Abuja.

According to the ministry’s plans, passengers travelling to Abuja will be expected to fly to Kaduna and travel in bus shuttles, guarded by security provided by the government.

Sirika had told reporters last month the closure was to allow Julius Berger carry out total re-construction on the badly damaged airport runway. He explained that while the runway would still be put to use under the six months of rehabilitation, the six weeks would allow the mid-section of the runway to be reconstructed.

Justifying the action by the Aviation ministry, which has already been endorsed by President Muhammadu, the minister explained that the planned reconstruction through the emergency procurement procedure was informed by the centrality, economy and the importance of Abuja to the general administration of the country.

He said,“From start to finish of the runway, it will take six months. However, we will be using the runway almost throughout the period except for about six weeks when the runway will be closed.”

“That is when we are going to do the mid-section of the runway.

“The government has accepted the design done by the contractor. The runway will last for than 10 years on completion early next year.”