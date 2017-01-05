By METRO REPORTER

FCT Security Committee under the Chairmanship of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello met in Abuja on Thursday to review the activities of the year 2016 and proactively chart a new course for 2017.

The Committee resolved that vandalization of public utilities in the Federal Capital Territory must be stopped forthwith, as the security agents would clamp down on any suspected vandal and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Committee noted that most of the traffic lights in the Abuja metropolis have been vandalized, which has led to signal failure in such interchanges.

The Committee also regretted that most street lights especially those at the outskirts of the city have been vandalized and warned that all perpetrators would be tracked down to face prosecution.

Speaking during the meeting, the FCT Minister, appreciated the support the FCT Administration has been enjoying from the FCT Security Community and called for closer collaboration in 2017 and beyond.

Malam Bello reiterated that the FCT Administration this year would give serious attention to the problems of traffic offenders, illegal activities of commercial motorcyclists, vandalization of public utilities, restricting of Keke Napep to designated areas, which are the estates, among others.

The Minister emphasized that abandoned and uncompleted buildings across the Federal Capital City would be properly monitored and asked their owners to take proper possession as they would be held responsible for any security breach in such places.

Malam Bello also directed the security agents to also restrict the activities of scavengers to dumpsites and arrest any of them found roaming around the city.

He announced that the FCT Judiciary has already assigned five Magistrates who are expected to man five Mobile Courts to deal with all these problems.

According to him, the Mobile Courts have been brought in for immediate dispensation of justice and appropriate penalty to serve as a deterrent.

The Minister remarked that commercial sex workers when arrested would be taken to Rehabilitation Centre Lugbe for skill acquisition in order to be more useful to themselves and the society.

Malam Bello also directed the FCT Police Commissioner and the FCT Director of DSS to immediately meet with the graded traditional rulers in FCT as well as the Chairmen of the six Area Councils to strengthen collaboration and fine-tune ways of getting useful intelligence from the grassroots.

He advised the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to pass any useful information they have on any security situation to the relevant Security Agencies nearest to them as well as Traditional and Community leaders.