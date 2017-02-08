By GODWIN ATSER

The African Cassava Agronomy Initiative in 2016 established 563 trials across Nigeria and Tanzania to help unlock the agronomy of cassava. The trials were part of the broader initiative by the research community led by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) with its international and national partners to increase the productivity of cassava and improve the livelihoods of resource-poor farmers.

Researchers are hoping that the trials will resolve the puzzle around fertilizer recommendation, best planting practices, intercropping, and scheduled planting of cassava to ensure all year cultivation and harvesting of the root crop.

Although widely cultivated in Africa, cassava yield per hectare has remained low on the continent compared to Asia. Nigeria and Tanzania have continued to report yields per hectare of less than 8 tons per hectare as opposed to Asian countries such as Thailand where yield of more than 22 tons per hectare has being reported (FAO, 2014).

This yield disparity puts African cassava farmers at a disadvantage as they can’t compete globally especially in terms of exports.

Dr Bernard Vanlauwe, Principal Investigator of the ACAI Project and the Director of IITA Central Africa Hub, said the importance of cassava was not in doubt.

“It is one of the most consumed staples in Africa and a source of income. The question is how can we reduce the yield gap… this is where the science of ACAI comes in,” he said during the Annual Work Review and Planning in Ibadan, Nigeria.

Over the years, research on cassava agronomy in Africa has been site specific and in what may be described as pilots. The ACAI project aims to take agronomy to scale by researching and making recommendations that could be widely adopted on large scale.

Researchers who are heading the four components of the ACAI project otherwise known as use cases—fertilizer recommendation and blending, best planting practices, intercropping, and scheduled planting—say they are working towards developing decision support tools for site-specific scenarios covering nutrient management best planting practices, intercropping, and scheduled planting.

Dr Abdulai Jalloh, Project Leader of ACAI believes that the project is a game changer for cassava in Africa.

“Our farmers are yet to realize the potential of genetic improvement because of poor agronomy,” he said.

“To harness the full potential of the crop, farmers must adopt the use certified seed of suited varieties and nurture it with good agronomic practices,” he explained.

The Chair of the Project Advisory Committee of ACAI, Dr Linley Chiwona-Karltun described the work done so far as impressive. She commended the leadership of the ACAI project for an excellent job.