By JACOB KUBEKA

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) has denied reports of merger talk with some Political Parties.

A statement by the AD National Auditor Ismail A. A. Ayodele, said the national leadership of the Party was not in any merger talk with any political party or parties and had no intention whatsoever to merger any political Party.

“The AD Constitution has no provision for merger. The Party shall at all times maintain its progressive ideology and identity,” Aypdele said.

He however, noted that the AD could be in alliance with like-minded political parties with a view to winning elections and implementing people-oriented manifesto of the party.

“AD disown any person or persons who claim to represent the Party in any merger talk as they don’t have the party’s mandate to do so,” he stated.