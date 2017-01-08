Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains the spiritual head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The news of the revered cleric’s official retirement as General Overseer of the big church had spread like wild fire yesterday, even as he was quoted to have announced his successor.

Pastor Adeboye was quoted to have handed over the reins of leadership to Pastor Joseph Obayemi, who was the Special Assistant To the General Overseer On Finance.

However, Independent Sunday had in the early hours of yesterday gathered from a reliable source that the news making the rounds was untrue as the holiness preacher had only appointed a National Overseer for Nigeria, like other nationalities as he (Adeboye) remains the General/Worldwide Overseer.

Hours later, a statement from Adeboye’s youngest son and personal assistant, Pastor Leke proved that his father remains the General Overseer.

Obayemi, according to information on the church’s website happens to be the Special Assistant To the General Overseer On Finance/ Pastor In Charge of Region (PICR Region 2) and member of Governing Council before his new promotion.

Pastor Leke said the clarification was necessary given the misrepresentation that had greeted Pastor Adeboye’s announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the Redemption Camp yesterday where he announced that the Church in Nigeria was now to be led by Pastor Obayemi.

The statement clarified that the latest development is sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs. The regulation stipulates that heads of nonprofit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organisations and while in retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families.

It would be recalled that Pastor Adeboye assumed the position of the General Overseer of the global church in 1981, spending about 35 years to date. Adeboye, a former Mathematics lecturer at the University of Lagos took over from Papa Josiah Akindayomi, the founder of the church after serving him as an English-Yoruba interpreter for about eight years.

Adeboye’s Personal Assistant, Leke reiterated that Pastor Funsho Odesola, will now serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, resumes as the new Church Treasurer.? He advised all members of RCCG to understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning.

He also appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information stressing that Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide.

RCCG has several branches globally in about 190 countries including more than 14,000 in Nigeria.

– INDEPENDENT