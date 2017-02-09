From EMMA OBI, Calabar

Bishop Tunde Adeleye of the Anglican Communion, Calabar Diosese of Cross River State has advocated ‘true federalism’ as the only remedy to Nigeria’s current social and economic predicaments.

“True federalism is the only solution to our numerous social and economic predicaments. I will never stop advocating and shouting for this. There is no reason why anybody should feel that all sections of the country must develop at the same pace.

“ The educational sector must not develop at the same pace. States should earn their income, manage their affairs and pay income to the centre. Let the centre become less attractive, less powerful than it is now.

“Unless and until the states are allowed to manage their resources and to develop at their own pace, Nigeria will not get out of this quagmire,” he said.

Adeleye made these remarks Wednesday in Calabar during a question and answer session with some journalists.

On the protest against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and reactions of the proponents of the plan, Adeleye said “the people are free to protest over what they think is not right. If the people are experiencing pain, they are free to complain.”

On his views about the present economic situation in the country, the former university don said “You do not need to tell a blind man whether there is too much salt in soup. The fact is that the economic situation in the country today is disturbing. People can no longer feed, not to talk of hospital bills and school fees. Medical Doctors and teachers are threatening to go on strike. Job situation, shelter, security, etc are all in comatose,” describing the economic situation as “alarming”.

The Bishop, who also commented on how the APC administration has fared so far, said “the mistake the government made is to make promises. People voted for them based on their promises and now the people are holding them accountable. They convinced Nigerians with their slogan for change but after they came in, we saw they had no plan.”

He alleged that it as a result of this lack of plan that the ruling party could not appoint ministers several months after taking over the reins of power from the PDP.

On the president’s sickness, Bishop Adeleye said the church is unanimous in her prayers for his quick recovery.

However, he called on the president’s aides to “let people know what is happening to our president,” arguing that when everything is in secret, speculations will be rife and social media will take advantage by peddling half truths.

The Anglican Bishop who spoke on diverse issues such as the old breed politicians handing over to the younger generation, also advocated that parliamentarianism should be on part-time basis to reduce the huge cost of governance.

Further, he called on the ruling APC government to implement the report of the national confab convoked by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He insisted that unless the country adopts a true federal structure, the various zones in the country will continue to struggle to co-exist but without any headway.”