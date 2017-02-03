Ghana’s national team coach, Avram Grant, who sits by side of the pitch for every 90 minutes match and yet gets paid over $50,000 a month alongside a luxurious apartment and other mouth-watering benefits, has blamed the Ghanaian population for the abysmal performance of the Black Stars in Thursday’s AFCON 2017 Semi-Final match against Cameroun.

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to the indomitable Lions of Cameroun, who will now meet Egypt in the finals of the regional tournament.

Speaking to Aljazeera Arabic, Grant said “the boys did everything they could but they had no support from Ghanaians and football is about the mind; they didn’t have that peace of mind and confidence.

He added: “this is why host teams and nations always have some sort of advantage. If the players had that support, it would have boosted their self-confidence and Ghana would have been going to the finals once again.”

Asked if he was going to resign, he replied, “Ghana is my new home and I am not resigning from such a wonderful performance.

Cameroon will face Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final after two second-half strikes saw off Ghana.

Both sides had gone close to breaking the deadlock before Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui took advantage of atrocious defending from a free-kick to lash in the opener in the 72nd minute.

With seconds remaining Christian Bassogog sealed victory when he applied a deft finish to a counter-attack

– @NATIONAL ACCORD/Screwlife.com