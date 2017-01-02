Kenya hosted 243 global and continental meetings in 2016 that attracted multi-billionaires and many heads of State and government.

According to a just-released report by conference marketing and consultancy firm, Mkutano Business Travel, the mainly State-led foreign visits helped the country market itself as a tourism and business destination.

The firm’s business development executive, Ms Angela Mumbi, said visiting presidents signed trade pacts that boosted inter-country business among private sector players, with some nations seeking the establishment of embassies in Nairobi to handle emerging challenges.

Ms Mumbi said Kenya’s active promotion of an expanded East African Community that enjoys free movement of goods, people and services, as well as capital made it a popular hub for foreign companies seeking a free trade area status for their regional operations targeting 150 million people.

“Heads of State came visiting and this gave Kenya a free marketing tool to reach television audiences in Israel, Jordan, India, South Africa, Japan, Uganda, Tanzania, Somalia, Rwanda and Central African Republic, among others,” said Ms Mumbi.

@NATIONAL ACCORD/nation.co.ke