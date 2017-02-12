By DAVID IORJA

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has expressed her gratitude to all Nigerians for the support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and also urged them to sustain the tempo.

She made the prayer shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah or Lesser Hajj.

”I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general.” she said.

A statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, said Mrs. Buhari also prayed for peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari who arrived the Airport at about 3:15 local time, was received by the Wife of the Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki, wives of the Governors of Kebbi and Kogi states, wives of the Service Chiefs as well as the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

”I thank God for journey mercies, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deeds.” she said.

She urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deeds for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations and expressed her gratitude to almighty God for the successful trip, she also prayed for Nigerians and her leaders.

Mrs. Buhari also said that she prayed for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria.