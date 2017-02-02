SPEECH BY PROFESSOR IYORWUESE HAGHER: ON THE OCCASION OF HIS COURTESY VISIT ON THE TOR TIV THE V- ELECT, HRM. PROF. JAMES AYATSE, AT THE RESIDENCE OF THE TOR TIV IN MAKURDI FEBRUARY 3, 2017.

I have the honour to pay courtesy on the Tor Tiv V–elect, Prof. James Ayatse, as a Tiv leader and elder, and as a ranking Tiv politician, (As a principal officer of the Second Republic Senate, as Hon. Minister and Grade A. Ambassador and Diplomat) as Academic ( a first generation Tiv Professor) and as a former Secretary of the Mzough u Tiv Committee on Conflict Resolution.

Today also I represent the global Think tank the African Leadership Institute USA, as President, and I am also the Pro-Chancellor Afe Babalola University, and indeed the Chairman of the Association of Pro-Chancellors of 68 Private Universities in Nigeria. I doff off all these caps I wore and still wear today in your majestic presence as I bring you felicitations and deep respect and honour. God has been gracious and generous to us by choosing you to lead the Tiv people within the framework of the Nigerian federation.

A. I have come to offer my loyalty and services to you, and call on all other prominent Tiv sons in Nigeria and the diaspora to offer to you unqualified services and devotion to rebuild Tivland from the foundational challenges that have bedeviled Tivland in the Nigerian project. The Tiv have almost lost all their esteemed positions, rights and privileges and are barely clinging to the margin of relevance as citizens of Nigeria. Your ascension to the exalted throne as the Lion of Tiv, gives us hope that we have a King who is most qualified in education, acculturation, temperament and rectitude.

B. We are proud to note that Nigeria will benefit greatly during your reign because you will bring your traditional and genetic wisdom as well as your highly trained scientific mind to define the role of the traditional leaders in the consolidation of democracy and nation building, Within a Nigerian REPUBLIC.

C. We recommend that HRM will set out to sanitize the Tiv and Benue traditional leadership from being politically partisan without denying the very strong influence of the traditional leadership on their followers in voter registration and even during elections.

D. We recommend that while the Constitution of Nigeria has so far given traditional leaders advisory capacity, HRM will energize his chiefs with a robust job descriptions to include, reviving Tiv customs and traditions that made the Tiv people nice, hospitable and decent people from whom the world should learn their concept of natural democracy. There is great need to define this job description to include universal literacy and enhancement of meritocracy by focusing on putting Tiv youth back to school and helping the government to fund schools and school environments. We have no doubt that this job description will include development and social work and health of the people.

E. We strongly recommend that HRM will encourage gender equality and discourage established forms of discriminations against the women and children in your domain. At great risk of offending some of your most conservative members I recommend that in the next decade there should be at least 20-35% Female representation in some of the traditional councils as a right. This is an acceptable way to rapidly develop Tivland to be at par with the rest of the world.

F. Finally I strongly recommend that your reign should create PEACE and peaceful co-existence between the Tiv and their neighbors. Through cultural diplomacy, peer diplomacy, consultations and peace-building, the Tiv living in any part of the world should be at peace just like all other Nigerians living amongst the Tiv should find nothing but hospitality that defines our character. We need peace and peaceful co-existence to enable us rapidly rebuild the Tiv society to enviable heights.

MAY GOD ALMIGHTY GIVE YOU THE WISDOM OF SOLOMON AND MAY YOU BE FILLED WITH THE GRACE OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST THAT TRUTH HONOR AND JUSTICE WILL FLOW FROM YOUR THRONE.

AMB. SENATOR PROF. IYORWUESE HAGHER. OON.