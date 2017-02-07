The Ahmed Makarfi led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress of unduly interfering with ongoing antigovernment protests in the country, which entered a second day today.

In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, the Makarfi led faction of the main opposition party said the ruling APC tried to frustrate the antigovernment march in Abuja by hiring “thugs” to mount a counter protest.

In apparent allusion to earlier moves by the police to stop the protests altogether, the party stated that no agency of government has the power to stop Nigerians from exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly and other basic freedoms.

The PDP wondered why the APC, which backed and even helped organize protests when it was in opposition, should now turn around to try to stop Nigerians from engaging in peaceful protests against an APC led government.

The statement reads in part: “The action of APC against Nigerians who were only airing their frustrations and expressing dissatisfaction on the current state of affairs in the Country was in bad taste and symptomatic of Nigeria descending into anarchy. For emphasis, freedom of speech, association and assembly are fundamental and constitutional rights of citizens of this Country and the Police or any other security agency have no right or power to stop or interfere with lawful and peaceful gathering under any pretext nor is it necessary for anybody or group to organize a simultaneous counter protest. We therefore commend the Police and other security agencies for ensuring that the Pro-Nigeria Protest took place peacefully especially in other states.

“The idea of APC and its cohorts pushing hoodlums out in the guise of “I Stand With Buhari” to counter the “I Stand With Nigeria” Protest was cheap politics for selfish gains although it was only visible in Abuja where they could easily pay thugs to frustrate the event.

“It is ironic that the APC leaders and members that led series of protest and demonstration against the Government while they were in opposition has now turned around to prevent peaceful gathering, protest and free speech by Nigerian citizens against their government.

“We salute the courage of Nigerians who turned out in their numbers to demand for their rights in the face of intimidation and harassment by the APC and some security personnel. We wish to reiterate our agreement with their non-partisan, non-religious and non-cultural Protest Agenda and hereby further re-echo the demand for good governance and better living conditions for all Nigerians as promised by the APC.”

It may be recalled that the Pro Nigeria protests, which organizers are using to demand action from government on the rising poverty rates and extreme hardship among Nigerians today, were initially billed to be led by Nigerian music star, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia. Tuface backed out of the protests at the last minute, citing security concerns, after reportedly meeting with police officers in Lagos.