By JACOB EDI

A staunch supporter of President Mohammadu Buhari and prominent chieftain of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Engr Buba Galadima has expressed serious doubts over the authenticity of the letter transmitted to the National Assembly conveying the President’s decision to extend his medical vacation.

President Buhari had on Sunday written to the National Assembly informing the two chambers he would extend his stay in the United Kingdom. The President had earlier last month, sent a letter informing the law makers he would spend 10 days for “vacation and also see his doctors.”

But in a development that has raised more questions, the President reportedly wrote to the National Assembly four days ago without a definite time of when he would return to his desk.

It was also learnt that the President’s latest letter was silent on whether Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo should continue in that capacity especially that even the National Assembly is still on recess.

But Galadima, who spoke to NATIONAL ACCORD exclusively on Wednesday, said “the scenario playing out shouldn’t be new to Nigerians,” as according to him, “We have been through this road before. Nigerians should learn from history.”

He said, “I don’t believe he (President Buhari) wrote that letter or whether any letter was written at all.

“We should be very good students of history. We know exactly what those within the corridors of power can do when their principal is not in a position they expect him to be. We saw it during the Yar’Adua days. The whole thing is trying to repeat itself even though we can’t say for sure what is really going on.”

It will be recalled that when late President Umaru Musa Yar”Adua took I’ll while in office, his handlers kept trying to kill the story with several denials until the matter became unmanageable and Nigerians learnt he was suffering from chronic skin infection.

Before President Buhari’s latest trip, his managers had continued to insist he was “hail and hearty.”

But events of the last few weeks have proved that to the contrary, all was had not been well with the President. At least Nigerians know now that President Buhari left Nigeria on account of ill health and to seek medical attention outside the shores of the country.

Tongues are however wagging that in spite of the huge amount of money budgeted for the upgrading of the State House Clinic in Abuja,the President can still seek medical attention abroad.