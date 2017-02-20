From EMMA OBI, Calabar

Cross River Government has given a one month ultimatum to the Federal Government to approve the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to enable the state commence work on Governor Ben Ayade’s signature projects.

Ayade gave the Federal Government up to the end of March this year to make the EIA ready to Cross River, “failure which the state will mobilize to site to commence work on her signature projects.”

The proposed signature projects include the 260 kilometer super highway from Bakassi in the Southern Senatorial District across to the Northern Senatorial District of the state, the Bakassi seaport, among other projects.

In a joint press conference in Calabar, Barr. Mrs. Rosemary Archibong, Commissioner for Information; John Ofem Inyang, Commissioner for Lands; Gab Odu Oji, Commissioner for Water Resources; Asuquo Ekpenyong, Commissioner for Finance; and Mrs. Alice Ekwu, Commissioner for Climate Change, unanimously indicted some Federal Government agencies, NGOs and detractors for allegedly frustrating Governor Ben Ayade’s efforts towards the construction of signature projects.

The state Commissioner for Information and spokesperson at the occasion, Barr. Mrs. Rosemary Archibong said: “Ayade’s vision is to make Cross River a haven despite Federal Government’s dwindling allocations and economic recession.”

She attributed “these attempts to frustrate the super highway and the deep seaport” to “detractors and those who think Ayade should not succeed.”

“Many had insisted that the 10 kilometer buffer for the super highway was too much and would destroy the forest. Consequently, Ayade has agreed to reduce the width from 10 kilometers to 70 metres,” Archibong disclosed.

She wondered why “even with these concessions, detractors are still opposing the construction of the super highway.”

According to Mrs. Alice Ekwu, Commissioner for Climate Change, “the proposed road is passing through already degraded areas. Through farm lands. It is not taking any forest. Besides, what is Cross River benefiting from this forest?”

Similarly, Commissioner for Lands, John Ofem Inyang said even with the initial 10 kilometer revocation order, the ministry did not envisage to dislodge residents and also expressed surprise why even with the reversal of earlier revocation order, the Federal Government has refused to issue the EIA.

Gab Odu Oji, Commissioner for Water Resources, said: “Cross River people are determined to take our destiny in our hands. We are not happy that projects that will take us out of recession are being sabotaged. We know what we are doing. If we take a portion of our land to attract development, what is wrong with that?”

According to him, the Land Use Act of 1978 vested all lands in trust to the state governor, adding, “that we have decided to comply does not mean we do not know what we are doing.

“We are not taking this land to put any Cross Riverian at a disadvantage. The law permits the governor to use the land. We are conscious of this fact.”

In his remarks, Asuquo Ekpenyong, the Finance Commissioner, described as “misplaced fears the insinuations by some that the state will not have the financial muscle to execute such projects.

“It is not the allocation from the Federal Government that is to fund these projects. Banks, Insurance companies and other organizations are ready to provide the needed funds through the PPP arrangements,” Asuquo reiterated.

In conclusion, the Information Commissioner, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong said: “we are going to be aggressive if approval for the EIA does not come by mid-March. As long as our actions are within the law, we will commence work in March whether the EIA is ready or not.

“If we are frustrated further, we will look for viable options.”

Jointly, the commissioners appealed to stakeholders to join hands with Prof Ayade for the execution of these projects which they said will attract development to the state.

It would be recalled that on assumption of office as governor, Prof Ayade pledged to build a 260 kilometre super highway and a deep seaport for Cross River.

The ground breaking ceremony for the super high way was performed by President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after the inception of this administration.

Construction of these projects have been stalled since then on allegations that the Federal Government legislations are hampering their take off by refusing to issue the EIA.

In a vox pop, a few who spoke with National Accord said since March is by the corner, they will only adopt a wait and see attitude.