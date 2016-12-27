The management committee of the Ghana Black Stars has revealed that the team’s preparations for the 2017 AFCON will commence on Wednesday, 28th of December.

In a detailed press release, the management outlined the pre-tournament plans for the four-time AFCON champions.

The team will have a 3-day non-residential training session at the St Thomas Aquinas. After which coach Avram Grant will announce his final squad for the competition which will be held in Gabon.

The team will then embark on a 12-day training tour in the UAE before landing in the host nation on the 13th of January.

The Black Stars will be hoping to end their 34-year drought in the competition.

Ghana finds itself in a tough group with familiar foes Uganda, Egypt and Mali

@NATIONALACCORD/sportsworldghana.com