The 2nd edition of the International Carnival Calabar was won by the Tobias Vai Vai band of Brazil. This is just as the Ghanaian and Rwanda dancers came second and third respectively. There were 13 countries participating in the event that started later than usual.

The countries participating were all stranded in Lagos and Abuja by the Bad weather with the last batch arriving Calabar a few hours to the event.

The weather was so bad some Countries like Zimbabwe and Ukraine did not get to Calabar despite arriving Nigeria. Only 2 acrobats from Ukraine made it.

The International Carnival is a new Introduction by the Executive Governor of Cross River State Professor Ben Ayade last year. It holds on the 29th of December a day after the main Street Party.

The Governor appointed Travel Expert Ikechi Uko to put it together. Working together with the Carnival Commission and it’s Chairman Gabe Onah they brought 11 countries last year mostly from Africa and the Careibbean but this year Included South Korea from Asia, Ukraine, Turkey and Croatia from Europe. Spain and Brazil were the other Non African Countries. In reports by Travel Writers attending the event.

“International Carnival enthused spectators, the Carnival that ended early this morning clearly reveals it as the most entertaining and thrilling show of this year’s Carnival Calabar events.”

According to Travelscopeng.com, the teams from Croatia, South Africa, Rwanda, Brazil, Ghana, Burundi, Turkey, Spain , Ethiopia and their Nigeria counterpart performed excellently to the admiration of the spectators in their fascinating cultural carnival outfits and thrilled with their mesmerizing dancing steps.

There was no underdogs among all the participating countries, they all set the stadium agog and reconfirms Carnival Calabar as truly the Africa’s Biggest and Best Street Party.

According to infotrustng.com, the International Carnival which was the last event was surely an event all that witnessed will not forget in a hurry because of the superlative performances by countries from Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Turkey, Spain, Brazil…. while Team Nigeria led by Mama Bakassi herself (Senator Florence Ita Giwa) was a great delight to watch. Truly, Ikechi Uko that put the international artistes together should be commended. I wondered if such carnival was done at National level, with the Federal Government backing, how it could have been.

Despite the challenges of the weather that made flight to Calabar impossible, many foreign nationals were not deterred as they plied alternative routes and ensure that they witnessed 2016 Calabar Carnival. It is worthy of note that the numbers of foreigners that were at the carnival was in hundreds of thousands. An Indian told me that he deliberately fix his annual holiday for Dec so that he can come with his family to enjoy the Calabar Carnival, particularly the international carnival which add spice to the entire festival. His 3 kids can be seen jumping and so excited with the show.

He concluded, “Nigeria and Nigerians are blessed. Those that put the international carnival deserves national awards. They deserve to be applauded. They are surely good as I noticed that this year was better than 2015 and do you know that i am already imagining how 2017 will be like..”

@NATIONAL ACCORD/ ATQ News