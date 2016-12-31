.. . . AGF yet to make any report on the matter available to Presidency – Garba shehu

By JACOB KUBEKA

The Presidency has debunked media reports that it authorized the removal of Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A number of online publications (not including NATIONAL ACCORD), quoting The Guardian, had indeed reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) had officially written to Magu, directing him to hand over to the Director of Operations at the EFCC.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, dismissed the report, describing it as pre-emptive.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari made the following facts known:

1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

2. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.

3. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.

The Guardian, quoting a reliable source had reported that Magu had been redeployed back to Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in a move it said “was to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari as the nominee to head the anti-graft agency before the Senate.”

“It was equally reliably gathered yesterday that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu on the development and directed that he hands over to the Director of Operations in the Commission,” the report said.

Magu’s nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Even before the reaction, a top official in the anti-graft agency had told NATIONAL ACCORD, “the story is not true at all.”

Another staff of the Commission who also doubted the report, however confided in our correspondent that embattled Magu was at his desk throughout Friday and seemed keen on attending to files and disposing of pending matters before him.