Nine-month-old Buhari Muhammad, whose genital was cut off by his step-mother, has undergone first corrective surgery at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, Niger. Mrs Mariam Kolo, the Director-General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Friday.

Kolo told journalists that the surgery was part of the series of operations that the boy would undergo. “He was operated upon by four neurologists and he is responding to treatment.

“Several other tests will still be conducted to prepare him for the next operation,’’ Kolo said. Newsmen recall that Muhammad’s genital was cut off by his 17-year-old step mother, Bara’atu Muhammad, when he was barely a month old. The incident occurred in Dafe community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger in June 2016. The step-mother had confessed that she took the action because she was jealous and that she also wanted to get back at the victim’s mother, whom, she claimed was always insulting her. Muhammad was subsequently remanded in Minna prison. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, told journalists that the suspect was still in Minna Prison, pending the conclusion of investigations. “Under the Police Criminal Law, the suspect is an adult, she is above seven years; therefore, she can be convicted and hanged for the offence,” Elkana said.

VANGUARD