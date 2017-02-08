By JACOB EDI

Dr. Junaid Mohammed, a second Republic member of the House of Representatives has disagreed with Pastor Tunde Bakare’s interpretation of the reason behind the deaths of all the previous deputies to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare, the founder of The Latter Rain Assembly, is reported to have suggested that the explanation to the deaths of Brig-General Tunde Idiagbon, Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke and Senator Chuba Okadigo could be that there is a jinx in about President Buhari.

While Idiagbo, who died on March 24, 1999 served as Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters (1983-1985), both Chief Ume-Ezeoke who died on October 13, 2011 and Senator Okadigbo, who passed away on September 25, 2003 were running mates to Buhari when he contested as presidential candidate of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Pastor Bakare, himself the running mate to Buhari in 2011 on the platform of the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), is quoted in a report currently trending on the social media as revealing that in one of his conversations with President Buhari, he had noted that all the people who worked with the President as deputies were no long alive, thus, giving the impression that it is an established destiny.

But in a telephone interview with NATIONAL ACCORD on Wednesday, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, who is a fiery critique of President Buhari, dismissed the insinuation that the President may have been jinxed.

Bakare was reported to have made the disclosure in a message to his congregation at the church headquarters in Ogba, Lagos State.

The former Presidential running mate, according to the online report, “After I was called and I went to Abuja, and I sat with Mr President or General Buhari then, I said why me? ‘I’m not a politician’, ‘I do not belong to any political party’, ‘I am not carrying card of any party, why me’?

“He gave me all the reasons, they are written in the book; Strategic Intervention in Governance. He gave three reasons, but the one that made everyone around me that day to dove their hats was when he said: I am not as young as you think, and even Yar’Adua that is younger is dead.

“In case I die, I know you can hold the nation together. That was when Jim (he didn’t give his surname) removed his cap and said egbon, you must agree.”

Speaking further, the clergyman said he sat with Buhari and asked, “Sir, I need to understand something before I do anything. Every running mate of yours, including the one that was even your deputy in the military, is dead.

“Ume-Ezeoke is dead, Okadigbo is dead, Idiagbon is dead, I am not about to die?”

He quoted the President as saying, “Pastor, you must be very funny, I have never even thought about it.

“I knew he had nothing to do with their deaths, but that man carries a dimension of grace that if you deal with him, and betray him, you pay with your life.

“So I said to him, hear me now, ‘I will never betray you, I leave it to you to betray me if you wish to do so’… I’m not kidding you, you don’t know what transpired, for you, it was just campaign.

“Loyalty is a two-way traffic, if you cannot do that with God, forget, you cannot do it with men, you’d betray the cause, somewhere along the line, when things get tough, when they are not as easy as you expect them to be.

In the telephone interview with NATONAL ACCORD, Junaid Mohammed insisted that he would not dwell on any such analysis being a trained medical doctor.

“Iam a trained medical doctor. I don’t believe in coincidences. There’s no big deal about Buhari or any of his deputies who died. Anybody can die so i won’t draw conclusions on the basis of that,” he said emphatically.