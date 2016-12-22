By FRIDAY NWOSU

As the year gradually winds up, all eyes will be focused on Cross Rivers State, the home of Africa’s biggest street party-Carnival Calabar.

The Calabar International Street Carnival has always played host to thousands of tourists from around the world.

Activities for this year’s carnival event kick started on the 1st of December with World Aid Day and Aids Awareness Walk, and the opening of the Christmas Village. The aids awareness walk is meant to engage young minds on how to stay safe from the disease.

Since the beginning of the month, the capital city of the state has been prep with one event or the other, all geared towards making this year’s street party a success as it has always been.

According to the schedule events released by the organisers, part of activities lined for this year’s event includes a talent hunt show dubbed Calabar Got’s Talent Series 1 and 2, slated for the 20th and 21st of December. The talent show is expected to identify people that are gifted in one area of life and can be groomed to become future stars in life.

The organisers, said the TINAPA Family Christmas event, will commence on Thursday 22nd of December, with a Cultural parade, a continuation of Calabar Got’s Talent Series 3. It said on the 23rd of the December will be a time to display the rich cultural delicacies of the Calabar people with African-Food Fest, series 4 of the Calabar Got’s talent.

As part of the TINAPA Family Christmas programme, ‘Utomo Obong Efik Cultural Colourful Event’ will hold on the 24th of December at the Obong’s (King) residence drive way Tinapa and Family Carol Service with Her Excellency, Dr Linda Ayade.

The Christmas Carnival Concert, one of the biggest in the country will come up on the 25th of December at the Calabar Township stadium.

The Children party will hold alongside the Youth Carnival on the 26th, with Kings and Queens of Bands competition and a music concert.

Hot Wheels Bikers Parade By Metallic Bike Club, one of the highlights of the Carnival, will hold on the 27th of December. Last year’s carnival played host to over 1,000 power bikers drawn from Nigeria, China, Canada, Australia, Germany, the US, Philippines, Togo, Ghana and Benin Republic. In a 12-kilometre ride, the bikers performed different types of stunts to the admiration of ecstatic crowd that lined up along the carnival route to catch a glimpse of the extreme riders.

Also, Governors Ball will be taking place on the 27th at the Calabar International Convention Centre at 9 pm.

Africa biggest Street carnival is slated for the 28th with the traditional five bands: Freedom Band, Bayside Band, Passion4 Band, Seagul Band and Master Blasta Band. The bands with their colourful customs will be on ground to thrill revelers added with other side attractions. There will also be music concert at the UJ Esuene stadium to entertain guest at night.

The international musical concert slated for the 29th and powered by MTV Base is expected to feature top music icons in the industry.

The Green Symposium, Green Carnival, Tinapa Dark Knight Motor Drift Rally and Stunt Display, Green Ball/ Sponsors Stakeholders Dinner & Unveiling Of 2017 Christmas Festival/Carnival Calabar Theme, Calabar Rocks Music Concert & Dj Grand Slam will hold on the 30th of December.

The climax of the Carnival party will hold on the 31st of December with Fireworks at midnight

atqnews.com