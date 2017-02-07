By DAVID IORJA

Nigeria’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has commend the Inspector-General of Police and his officers for handling Monday’s anti-government protests in many parts of the country with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Tuesday, Osinbajo said, “We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.”

He noted that cabinet Ministers had gone round 8 States so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin.

“There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited,” he assured.

The acting President expressed the belief that with complete focus on improving the economy every day, “the recession will soon be history.”