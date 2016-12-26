Tamale residents living around the neighbourhood of Ghana’s deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia Hajia Boya Gariba were engulfed with fear Sunday morning after the diplomat started firing gunshots at a nearby church.

According to reports, Hajia Gariba resorted to the action after the Spring of Life Assembly Church had failed to heed to a warning for them to tone down with noise on Christmas Day.

The church members reportedly manhandled and injured a young boy who was sent by the diplomat to ask them to reduce the noise emanating from their service.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, Hajia Gariba said she gave the warning shots because the worshippers became aggressive after they failed to heed to her caution to tone down.

According to her, the move was only a self-defense mechanism.

“They came here to attack me so I had to call the regional commander, and I told them to stop, you won’t stop because its not a church. I did the shooting because they gave it (gun) to us for self protection. “I have reported to the police, the CID has come here several times they won’t stop. I was bathing then they came here to attack us and they even wounded this boy so I have shot. The gun is licensed and I have been trained to use it,” she recounted.

NATIONAL ACCORD/GHANWEB