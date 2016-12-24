By OLANREWAJU AKINFENWA

Last year I had written a piece, “do they know it’s Christmas?”. I had touched on one of the tenets associated with the Christ like principle which Christmas ought to be a celebration of. However, practices of people around the yuletide and thereafter is making me ask you this question, do you know what Christmas is?

Do not answer yet, let us reason together. Looking at the facts surrounding the personage that Christ is and what He taught will certainly elucidate what Christmas is and will help you answer the question, do you know what Christmas is?

Why did Christ had to be born? This is a pertinent question that will open the vista and reality of existence to man.

In the beginning, we were told that The Spirit of The Lord went forth and issued a proclamation: “Let there be light!”; and there was light! We were further told of the successive creation within the symbolic six days. Thereafter, we were informed that “everything the Lord created was fine”.

Subsequently life was beautiful for man in the subsequent creation where he had been planted like the spirit seed germ that it was, to learn, mature, become conscious and go back to paradise.

However, with his fall, occasioned by his dancing away from the Will of God to the crushing will of Lucifer, life became weary and dreary for man. His hitherto friends, the substantiate beings, that had taught him to strike two stones together to have fire to roast his games; the fruits to eat and the tuber to roast, he could no longer see nor perceive.

He thought rightly that his wayward ways was responsible, but he behaved wrongly by making sacrifices to them. It started with flowers, then animals and finally, he became so base that he was using his weaker fellow human beings as sacrifices to these seemingly ‘gods’. He sank further and his hitherto beautiful life became a curse on to him.

The Most High in His helpful manner, sent to man, prophets to warn and admonish. Man listened to them and strove to do their biddings, but as soon as the prophets left, like dog, he went back to his vomit.

Spiritually, dark cloud hung on man. His prayers could not ascend again. But The All Love that The Most High is would not suffer the few who still strive to do that which is right to perish with the rest swine, severed a part of Himself to come to earth. That part bore the name Jesus Christ of Nazareth. He is the Love Incarnate!

At that time, the whole spheres of creation was joyous when it was heralded that the love of God would journey to earth to bring it redemption in the Word because then, the spiritual cloud would clear and joy would emanate, once again, from the earth.

This Abd-ru-shin in His Book, “In The Light of Truth The Grail Message”, succinctly captured thus: “Who of all the believers has yet obtained any idea of the Sublimity of God contained in the happening which took place quietly during that Holy Night through the birth of the Son of God! Who can begin to conceive the Grace which was thus granted as a gift to the earth!

“There was jubilation in the spheres at that time, today sorrow! Only on earth many a person seeks to give pleasure to himself or to others! But all this is not done as it ought to be done if the recognition or, for that matter, the true conception of God were astir within the human spirit.”

Christmas is not about wining and dining or giving a helping hand to the other, alone! It should be the reflection on what brought about the sacrifice that The Son of God, The Love of God had to make to bring the Word to erring mankind, “ that whosoever, believeth shall find Life everlasting”

The key to understanding Christmas is to unceasingly search for the Truth brought by The Lord Jesus Christ. In His Words and Parables lay the essence of Christmas. If you must become a Christian, that is Christ follower, then, you must know His Words and live by Them.

That He is the Saviour is not in doubt save for some Jews who after 2000 years are still expecting the Messiah; but some of His Words have been clouded with thoughts of men that they have lost their real Kernel. But suffice it to mention a few key ones. Jesus utters the words, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, nobody comes to the Father except by my Words”. There is no doubt also about His saying to His disciples that “There are many things I would have loved to tell you but you would not understand them now. When I go I will ask the Father to send you the Spirit of Truth, Who will lead you into all understanding”.

You may attempt to answer the question now. Do you know what Christmas is? If you know, then you will not rest content until you understand the REAL Words of the Lord Jesus Christ and you will spend your last strength searching for the promised Spirit of Truth.

But the reality of your inner knowledge of Christmas and as a score sheet for yourself can be found in these words of Abd-ru-shin, “That which is called childlike on earth is part of the manifestation of purity! Purity in its higher sense, not merely in its earthly human sense! The human being who lives in the ray of Divine Purity, who makes room for the ray of purity within himself, has thereby also be¬come childlike, be it while still a child or later as an adult.

“Childlikeness is the result of inner purity, or the sign that such a hu¬man being has submitted to purity and serves it. All these are merely different ways of expressing it, but in reality they always amount to the same thing.

“Thus only a child which is pure within itself, and an adult who culti¬vates purity within himself, can be childlike. That is why he has such a refreshing and vitalising effect, and also inspires confidence!

“And wherever there is true purity, genuine love can also enter, be¬cause Divine Love works in the Ray of Purity. The Ray of Purity is the path It treads. It could not possibly walk upon any other!

“The Ray of Divine Love can never find Its way to him who has not absorbed the Ray of Purity.

“Always remember this, and as a Christmas gift for yourselves make the firm resolution to open yourselves to Purity, so that at the Festival of the Radiant Star, which is the Festival of the Rose in the Divine Love, the Ray of Love can penetrate to you on the Path of Purity!

“Then you will really have celebrated this Festival of Christmas as it should be celebrated according to the Will of God! Therewith you bring up true gratitude for God’s incomprehensible Grace, which He gives ever again to the earth with the Holy Night!”