Barring any last minute change, the United States, US President Donald Trump will be having a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari, today, Monday.

This is even as Buhari is still on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

According to Channels TV, “The telephone conversation billed for 3:45pm has been confirmed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina.”

Should the conversation hold, it will be the first time that Mr Trump would be speaking with any African President since assumption of office in January.

“It is not clear what the conversation will center on, but the two leaders may be taking a look at the travel ban contained in Trump’s executive order and how it may affect Nigeria and the United States who have enjoyed good relations over the years.

“The American President has since been putting calls to other world leaders to enunciate his action plans towards the eradication of terrorism in America,” read the report.

THE WILL