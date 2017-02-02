From EMMA OBI, Calabar

Department of State Services (DSS) in Cross River has identified four notorious groups that have consistently plsed as the bane to peace and tranquility in the state.

The State Director of DSS in Cross River State, Mr. Fubara Duke alleged that there are four of these notorious groups in the state disclosing that two out of the four, have been neutralized.

Duke made this disclosure Thursday in Calabar in a press conference while giving account of stewardship since his assumption of office in Cross River State five months ago.

According to him, “this interaction with the media is to communicate some issues of interest to the public.

The director listed cultism, kidnapping, land dispute among communities, militancy, farmers/herds men clashes, etc as some of the issues that have either occurred or rearing their ugly heads since he assumed office in the state.

Duke said the service is engaging opinion leaders and groups to ensure sustainable peace is achieved. “Our strategy is to engage opinion leaders, stakeholders and the groups rather than using guns because we realize that this is the best way to achieve sustainable peace”. He said that progress is low “but we will get there”.

He criticized some social midia whom he described as faceless people and circulating false and tension induced stories.

The Director appealed to journalist to mentain their ethics as he called on members of the public to always consume news from social media with caution.

He called on members of the public to always furnish the service with credible information that can help them nib in the bud ugly situations assuring that such will always be treated with confidentiality.