The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has given more details on how its operatives recovered $9.8 million loot from Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Earlier reports had put the loot at $9.2million, but the Commission later disclosed that the actual amount recovered was $9,772,800.

According to the Commission, a special operation conducted by its operatives on 3rd February on a building belonging to Yakubu in Kaduna yielded the staggering sum and another £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) cash.

Yakubu’s mind boggling heist was hidden in a fire proof safe inside a building located in a slum.

Mr. Yakubu was the GMD of the NNPC from 2012 to 2014.