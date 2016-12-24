By BARBARA KALU

The Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers (CONE) is set to stage a protest to demand the withdrawal of the recent announcement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Onyide that all entertainment and hospitality event organizers must get approval from the ministry before organizing any event in the state

President of CONE, Mr. Kanule Nwiya, who made this known through a press statement in Port-Harcourt, said the planned protest by the body was also to call a for the removal of Mrs. Briggs-Onyide as the commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Rivers state.

Nwiya said “there shall a major protest if the commissioner doesn’t withdraw her statement within three days, and we also plead for the governor to remove her as the commissioner for culture & tourism, Rivers state.”

The announcement by the Commissioner a few days ago, did not go down with many practitioners in the entertainment and hospitality industry in the state.

Mr. Briggs-Onyide could not be reached for her comments on the controversy being generated by her decision that approval must be sought and obtained from her ministry before any event is ogranised in Rivers State.