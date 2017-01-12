By BARBARA KALU

Leaders of the Ex -Niger Delta agitators, announced in Benin City, Edot state yesterday that they have unanimously resolved to protect the sovereignty of Nigeria and would expose anyone found vandalizing oil and gas installations within their communities,.

The Ex-Agitators, captured under the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), who made the declaration during an emergency meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (Rtd), in the Edo State capital explained that they were opposed to vandalisation of oil installations in view of its negative effect on the environment and the mindset of investors.

According to Wabiye Idoniboyeobu, the media consultant to Brig-General Boroh, the meeting which had the sole focus of fostering peace and stability in the Niger Delta region, was well attended, and had leaders, State Co-ordinators and members from all the 9 Niger Delta States.

Idoniboyeobu said the meeting was “a huge success” and had all the leaders present, who pledged their support for the current administration’s, Agricultural Empowerment Programmes for beneficiaries.

One of the leaders, Pastor Ruben Wilson, thanked General Boroh for his unbiased coordination of the Amnesty Programme, stating that under Boroh’s watch the Amnesty Programme has transformed from a political tool, to a well coordinated reintegration platform for the repentant Agitators of the Niger Delta Region.

In his response, General Boroh lauded the Ex-Agitators for their patience and perseverance, promising Federal Government’s commitment to improving the lives of all beneficiaries and youths in the region at large.

It could be recalled that the Amnesty Programme has in recent times, focused on training and empowering beneficiaries in Agricultural activities. Just recently, about 200 Ex Agitators have successfully been trained and Empowered on Enhanced Agriculture at the National Biotechnology Development Center, in Odi, Baylesa State, while some others have been empowered with starter packs, to start their own farms.