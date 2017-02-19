By MBAFAN ADE

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed the Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) to make Nyanya-Gbagalape road cut off by a devastating gully erosion motorable in two weeks.

In compliance with this directive, the Director of STDD, Architect Victoria Imande was at the site over the weekend with the contractor to ensure that the gully erosion is remediated and make the busy road passable before completing the entire road project.

During the site inspection, the Director said that the ground has been cleared and the baseremoved with all the loose materials carted away, thereby commencing stabilization.

She reiterated the directive of the Minister by announcing that the Department has two weeks programme of work to salvage the situation so that the contract can progress even during the raining season.

Architect Imande promised to give the residents update on the progress of job done in one week because of the importance the FCT Administration attaches to every of its rural roads.

Also speaking at the project site, the Executive Director of the contracting firm handling the project, M/S Proportion and Dredge Work Nig. Limited, Mr. Hakeem Falodun remarked that the progress of work is encouraging and promised that in two or three weeks the road can be used by motorists.

Responding to question that why now, when his firm was paid mobilization since December 2016, the Executive Director said that the firm used January for planning.