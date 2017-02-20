The federal government says it is not allocating any funds towards the completion of a new Vice President’s residence begun by the Jonathan administration.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday by the presidency.

The statement, which was signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said that neither the 2016 nor the 2017 budgets contained any provisions for the project.

It added that current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is satisfied with Aguda House, where he currently resides, and sees no need for a new residence for the Vice President.

The statement said the federal government will decide in the future on the best use for the new residence, which has reached 85 percent completion.

Akande dismissed any rumours that the project has benefited anyone in the current administration.

The statement in full: “For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.

“Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site.”