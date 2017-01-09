By PHILIP IKPONKO

The Federal Government has suspended the Corporate Governance Code issued last October 17 by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

The suspension of the Act, announced by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, came closely on the heels of the removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary of the FRCN, Mr. Jim Obazee and the reconstitution of the board of the Council.

A statement by the Minister, through his Strategic Communication Adviser, Constance Ikokwu, said the suspension order was meant to carry out a detailed review of its application.

It added that the review would involve extensive consultations with stakeholders upon the reconstitution of the board of the FRCN.

The statement also quoted Dr. Enelamah as saying that government was committed to restoring, enhancing market confidence as well as improving the ease of doing business in the country.

“The Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria has been suspended, pending a detailed review, extensive consultation with stakeholders and reconstitution of the board of the FRC.

“Government remains committed to restoring and enhancing market confidence and improving the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

“Government is committed to strengthening FRC and enhancing its capacity to fulfill its core mandate” the statement read.