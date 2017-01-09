Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) rose from a three hours meeting, in Abuja, the Nigeria capital, on Monday with a resolution to send yet another delegation to the Gambian President Yaya Jammeh to persuade him further to hand over power to the newly elected President Adama Barrow on January 19.

The Delegation which will be led by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is ECOWAS chief mediator in the Gambia, on Wednesday.

Other ECOWAS leaders present at the meeting were Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Senegalese President Macky Sall and the immediate past president of Ghana John Mahama who is the co-mediator.

The meeting which was presided over by Nigerian Buhari urged Jammeh to respect the constitution of the Gambia and hand over power peacefully to Mr. Barrow.

The leaders were however silent on the next line of action should the recalcitrant Jameh fail to heed the calls of the sub-regional body.

