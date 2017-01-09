By DAVID IORJA

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, will be hosting four other West African leaders to a meeting aimed at avoiding violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia.

The meeting will be held in Abuja on Monday, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

Garba Shehu, who made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, explained that the action was in furtherance of President Buhari’s mandate as mediator in The Gambian political crisis.

President Buhari, and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama as Mediator and Co-Mediator respectively, have also been mandated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure the safety of the President-elect, Adama Barrow and ensure a peaceful handover of power on January 19.

The meeting in Abuja is following the one in Accra on the sidelines of the inauguration of that country’s President which expressed the readiness of the leaders of the sub-region to continue the pursuit of dialogue with the leaders of The Gambia.

The Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, the Vice President of Sierra-Leone and ex-President Mahama are expected at the meeting.