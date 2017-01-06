Ghana coach Avram has submitted his final squad for the .African Cup of Nations after dropping three players from his provisional 26 man squad after his third training session.

Former Ghana youth international, Joseph Attamah Laweh, Strikers Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena failed to make the final cut.

The final list therefore sees goalkeeper Richard Ofori, defender Andy Yiadom, midfielders Thomas Partey, Samuel Tetteh and Ebenezer Ofori as well strikers Bernard Tekpetey and Ebenezer Assifuah in line for their AFCON bow.

Dwamena and Attamah who have been in great form for their clubs will have to wait futher for their Black Stars debut while Majeed Waris misses the Cup of Nations yet again after failing to make the squad due to injury two years ago. The Lori\ent striker has represented Ghana at the World Cup but is yet to represent Ghana at the Cup of Nations.

The squad sees 16 out of 23 players who represented Ghana two years maintaining their places hoping to go one better to win gold.

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Fatau Dauda (Enyimba) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa).

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria) Andre Ayew (West Ham, England),

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany).

@NATIONAL ACCORD/Myjoyonline.com