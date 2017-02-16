By CHARLES IORNUMBE

Every Government worth its salt would want to leave legacies that could outlive the administration years after.

In doing this,such a government outlines its priorities in their order of importance and in accordance with the immediate needs of the People.

Taking into cognisance this fact therefore, Governor Samuel Ortom on assumption of office unveiled the administration’s policy document ,”Our Collective Vision For a New Benue” which clearly captures its development objective.

Under the policy,the construction of rural roads and provision of electricity to local Communities forinstance, remain critical components of the overall transformation drive of the State.

This is due to the realisation,on the one hand,that Benue as an agrarian State needs good access roads linking Communities for conveyance of Agriculture products to the markets for sale and electricity to make life meaningful to the People as a way of minimising rural-urban migration on another.

It is also in keeping faith with his campaign promises that Governor Samuel Ortm on Monday Sixth of this Month launched the construction of Fifty One point Five kilometre feeder roads in Saghev, Guma Local Government Area.

The Fifty One point Five kilometre road project under the State Bureau of Rural Development and Cooperatives, links many villages and settlements namely Tse-Abi,Ginde,Unzughul,Uwouku Abanka,Tomatar,Tse-Tseem,Shish i and Tse-Hyom.

Other roads also underging construction in Guma which are at different stages of completion include Tse-Ortom-Upev-Tomatar-Ahentse with extension of electricity from Gbajimba to Iordye Akaahena village,Umenger-Keana rehabilitation, construction of a bridge across Mu stream near Tomatar village to link Iordye Akaahena with Nassarawa border at Awe.

The Ortom administration is currently constructing some rural roads in Vandeikya Local Government Area such as Mbaakon-Mede-Ihugh with a spur from Mede to Warishu Stream and Moji Achir Kima Village while in Katsina Ala,work is ongoing on the ten kilometre Gbishe-Mbakyer feeder road.

In Logo,there is ongoing construction on the Fifteen kilometre Igbughul-Abede-Tse Akashi-Tse Girgi-Kume-Ikpa-Malu Ayilamo-Anyibe feeder road, with construction of the Fifteen kilometre Howe-Kinga-Tse Akeshi-Tse Gabu-Shawa feeder road equally ongoing in Gwer Local Government Area.

The ten kilometre Igumale-Ijigban feeder road in Ado, the Odugbo-Opaha-Adoka road in Apa are also among the feeder roads,culverts and bridges being ci0onstructed across the rural Communities of the State.

Indeed,many other Local Government Areas including,Gboko,Ado, Oju,Otukpo and Agatu among others are beneficiaries of these rural roads projects.

In the area of electrification, available records show that contract had been awarded for the execution of Thirty Two rural electrification projects across the State by the Ortom administration with a few examples including electrification of Opaha, Odugbo and Ebugodo villages in Apa Local Government.

Other electrification projects ongoing across the State from Two Thousand and Fifteen are namely,extension of electricity from Ajio to Kpengwa village in Shangev Ya, Kwande Local Government,electrification of Gyenku and Vaase Villages in Ukum,electrification of Ageba and Shawa villages near Taraku in Gwer.

work is also ongoing on electrification of Pika settlement area in Mbatiav,Gboko Local Government with same in Gwarche-Kontien village in Tarka,Ako Upev and Akaahena villages in Guma while electricity has been extended from Ojegbe to Uje and Utanche villages in Oju,from Aondona market to Tse-Aondona,Tse-Anagbe and Tse-Waku in Gwer West Local Government.

In addition to these efforts,the Ortom administration has purchased and installed transformers in many parts of the State including Aumazwa and Ikpenger villages in Gboko Local Government Area with plans to provide more installation in the rural and urban areas of Benue.

The administration has also completed some rural projects it inherited such as the construction of bridges,ring road and box culverts in four Council wards of Ushongo which was awarded to Faerory Ventures Nigeria Limited, Makurdi,electrification of Camp Garba in Makurdi Local government awarded to Akwashi Consult Nigeria Limited and construction of two-span reinforced concrete bridges across river Utem in Ugbe Community,Katsina Ala awarded to Global Resources, Makurdi.

There is another category of engineering projects inherited and being paid for by the present administration which the Bureau of Rural Development and Cooperatives had catalogued for public consumption.

These include,construction and rehabilitation of box and pipe culverts as well as bulldozing and spot lareriting in Umenger-Keana road,construction of two span reinforced concrete bridge across Orkee Streem on Ikpa Mbatierev Mngbangun feeder road and construction of one open bridge across Akera Two stream on Ushongo-Ukum Mbaasam-Gbem feeder road.

It is equally imperative to highlight some inherited mixed projects the Ortom government was paying for which are Uavande Jov Kyundan electricity project in Konshisha,extension of electricity from Mkovur to Anvambe village,Buruku Local Government, extension of electricity from Ipole to Utukpi-Efeyi village in Otukpo and electrification of Ugba-Tse-Orbiam village in Logo.

As a matter of fact,the spread of the rural projects across the three Senatorial zones of the State is indicative of the administration’s willingness to carry every interest group along in the provision of democracy dividends to the People.

Governor Ortom while granting interview to Newsnen shortly after the launch, called on the Federal government to rehabilitate its highways in the State so that the rural roads his administration was constructing could be better appreciated by his People since they connect them.

There is no doubt that when these projects are all completed and put to use,life would be much more enjoyable at both rural and urban Centres and the People would have cause to attest to the provision of democracy dividends by the administration.

We commend the administration for its commitment to the provision democracy dividends to the rural Communities of the State inspite of the harsh economic realities,we enjoin it not to relent in efforts to make life more meaningful to the People.

For the beneficiaries of these projects,we wish to re-echo Governor Ortom’s charge to them to take ownership, especially the electricity projects,to protect them from vandalism.

.. Iornumbe is a staff of Radio Benue, Makurdi