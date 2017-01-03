By BARBARA KALU

The Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers (CONE), has expressed appreciation to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for sponsoring veteran artist “Dandy Boy” to undergo brain tumor surgery.

President of the body, Amb Kenule Nwiya who is popularly called the bishop of comedy, made the known on Tuesday while peaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

The critically ailing artist is an indigene of Rivers State.

Amb Kenule Nwiya particularly praised Governor Wike for what he called his “consistency in delivering gains of democracy to the state, especially in the lives of Entertainers.”

According to GONE President, “God has used Gov Wike to bless the people of the state immensely,” adding that the entire members of body appreciate the governor who has shown is

T his is coming closely on the heels of the recent award of “Entertainment Promoting Governor of the Year” conferred on Wike at Nigeria Entertainment Stakeholders Award.