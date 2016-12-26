By PHILIP IKPONKPO

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its intention to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to approve resolutions for a rights issue.

The EGM is scheduled for 24th January 2017 in Lagos, according to a statement by the Corporate Communications Manager of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Olayinka Edmond on Monday.

The statement explained that Guinness Nigeria Plc believed “the rights issue will allow the company to optimize its balance sheet improving its financial and operational flexibility.”

“If approved at the EGM, full details of the rights issue which is expected to raise up to N40 billion if fully subscribed, will be issued prior to the launch,” the statement said.

It added that the rights issue was subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.