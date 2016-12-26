By BARBARA KALU

Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organisation has called on State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and agencies to embark on awareness campaign on its newly introduced pilgrims registration guidelines.

It made the call in response to the decision last week by the National Hajj Commission on Nigeria (NAHCON) and State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Boards and agencies to introduce new guidelines for intending pilgrims for 2017 hajj after appraising the 2016 hajj.

Under the new guidelines, as announced by NAHCON head of media, Uba Mana, “From the 2017 Hajj, intending pilgrims would now be required to produce highly placed citizens who must be chief Imam of Juma’at Mosque within the pilgrim’s vicinity, court bailiff, traditional ruler or a civil servant not below grade level 12 at the federal or state service. It also said that some of the conditions are basically meant to tackle the menace of drug-trafficking and abscondement during Hajj.”

Mana added that intending pilgrims would also be required to commence instalmental payments of N250,000 for 2017 Hajj fare from December to April to make up N1,250,000.00 pending when the official fares for the Hajj would be announced.

In a statement on Monday, however, the Independent Hajj Reporters contended that while it lauded the new guidelines meant to prevent embarrassment, and creates reliable database for Nigeria pilgrims, “we equally called on SMPWBs and NAHCON to commence awareness campaign on the new guidelines so that intending pilgrims can be abreast with the Hajj seat procedural rules.”

It said that “such important awareness campaign should not be restricted to electronics, prints and social media. It should be extended to Juma’at mosques, Islamic Schools and other Islamic gathering. States pilgrims’ welfare boards should consider this a primary responsibility because the process of sales of hajj seats is anchored on the shoulder of state pilgrims’ welfare boards.”

On the payment of deposit of N250, 000 by intending pilgrims, the groups urge “SMPWBs to apply the principle of first come – first serve to ensure that those who make deposit early eventually secured hajj seat.”

In view of the importance of this policy which serves as pre condition for qualification to be registered as pilgrims; we therefore called for collaborative efforts from hajj media family to broadcast this important information to intending pilgrims in a format that will be comprehended. The statement added.