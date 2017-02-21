By PAUL ADAJI

The Director, Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, has said that the rising threat profile in Nigeria can only be checkmated if the intelligence community synergise with strategic security agencies like the Defence Headquarters to understand the operations and strategic interplays in the interest of national security.

Seiyefa made the observation when participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 10 of the Institute who were on a geo strategic tour of notable security institutions in Abuja, visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

He said the choice of Defence Headquarters was in recognition of the military’s tremendous contributions to national security and nation building.

In his remarks, the CDS, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin commended the leadership of the ISS and her efforts in capacity building.

The CDS noted that with the array of faculties in the institute, ISS is doing a lot to improve the knowledge of intelligence gathering of the participants which could impact positively in the ongoing war on insurgency and other allied criminalities in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, quoted the CDS as observed that the current rate of insecurity facing the country, threat analysis requires comprehensive knowledge and urged the institute to strive to chart a new intelligence policy to meet up with the current realities.

The CDS, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Saidu added that the strategic part of the ISS curriculum is very commendable and expressed satisfaction with the array of participants from various security agencies and regulatory bodies.

He noted that the inclusion of various government agencies gives room for cross fertilisation of ideas and collaborations.

Highlights of the visit included a presentation on the roles and operational organisation of the DHQ as well as various military operations being carried out simultaneously to rid the country of terrorists and criminal elements.