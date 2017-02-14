By MBAFAN ADE

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is scheduled to commence the next phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) on March 1, 2017.

Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari who made this known on Tuesday, said the NIASP was part of the agency’s contribution to the actualization of President Buhari’s initiative in the areas of job and wealth creation, industrial growth and sustainable development.

In a statement issued in Jos, ITF’s Head of Public Affairs Unit Suleyol Fred Chagu, quoted Sir Ari as saying that under this phase, the programme would provide requisite employable skills to 500 Nigerians from each of the 18 States of the Federation that have been earmarked to benefit from the Programme. The states are Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo,Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rives, Taraba and Yobe.

The DG stated that the trainees will undergo training in over 30 trades & crafts including Tailoring and Fashion Design, Paint making, Bead Making, Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, Farming, Confectionery, Welding and Fabrication, ICT, Electrical Installation, Carpentry and Wood work, Cosmetology, GSM Repairs and Plaster of Paris (POP).

Others are Animal Fattening, Goat Rearing and Milk Processing, Agricservice Providing, Motor Mechanic, Tie and Dye, Shoes and Bag Making,Aluminium Fabrication, Hair Dressing, Event Management/ Interior Decoration, Process Control Instrumentation, Industrial/Domestic Electrical Installation Technology, Fish Farming and Tiling amongst others.

He disclosed that under a tripartite arrangement between the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Bank of Industry (BoI), trainees will be provided hands-on vocational and entrepreneurial skills, as well as modalities for business financing.

The DG appealed to the Governments of the benefitting States and other Stakeholders to partner with the Fund for the actualization of this laudable initiative. This, he said, they can do through the provision of starter packs to the trainees in their various states, so that they can set up and eventually become entrepreneurs.

The NISDP commenced in 2012 and was conceived as part of the enablers of the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP), which is supervised by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI).

Since its flag-off, the programme has trained 84,100 Nigerians in diverse trade and craft. In 2016 alone, the NISDP trained 10,100 Nigerians in diverse skills, including 1,100 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno State.