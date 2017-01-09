Former President John Dramani Mahama has described as “mischievous” reports making rounds that he has refused to vacate his official residence to allow the current vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to occupy it.

Mahama has been staying in the Cantonments residence ever since he was vice president and requested to use it as his “retirement home” before the dissolution of the Sixth Parliament after losing the December 2016 elections.

However, there are reports that Dr. Bawumia is “stranded” since he has nowhere to move to as his official residence.

Reacting to the claim, Mahama said a section of the media is being used to “embarrass” him when he had formally informed the incoming administration through his former chief of staff Julius Debrah to continue staying in the house.

Mr. Debrah’s letter reads in part, “Reference our (Osafo-Marfo/Debrah) discussion of 19th December 2016 on the above stated matter, we wish to indicate that H.E President John Dramani Mahama would like to have Bungalow No. 3, Prestige Link, Cantoments, Accra and its adjoining facilities as his official retirement home.”

About Bungalow No. 3

Location: Prestige Link, Cantonments, Accra Serves as official residence of Ghana’s veeps since 2000 Previous occupants: Late Alhaji Aliu Mahama

John Mahama (When he was vice and then president) Previous use: COCOBOD Guest House

A statement from Mahama’s office Monday said: “The claims that Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is stranded and has nowhere to stay, is mischievous and deliberately intended to embarrass President Mahama.

“The Vice President is expected to take up residence in the House known as Australia House, which was previously occupied by former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.”

Below is the full statement

Ignore claims about President Mahama’s residence

Contrary to the claims being made that HE John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, has refused to vacate his residence, we wish to state and confirm that per the information officially communicated to the newly inaugurated administration following discussions by the Joint Transition Team, President Mahama will continue to maintain his current place of residence as his retirement home.

The decision and agreement on the place of residence and office for the former President was formally communicated to the new administration by the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah on December 19, 2016.

The Sixth Parliament of the 4th Republic before its dissolution, also resolved that residential and office accommodation should be provided to the outgoing President, HE John Dramani Mahama in line with convention and existing precedent.

The claims that Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is stranded and has nowhere to stay, is mischievous and deliberately intended to embarrass President Mahama.

The Vice President is expected to take up residence in the House known as Australia House, which was previously occupied by former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

An Official and Permanent residence for the Vice President is currently under construction, off the Switchback road. Dr. Bawumia will move into the new structure when completed.

Office of HE John Dramani Mahama

Former President of the Republic of Ghana

@NATIONAL ACCORD/Starrfmonline.com