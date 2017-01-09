In a major shake up ordered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, Justices Okon Abang and Mohammed Liman have been redeployed from the Abuja and Port Harcourt divisions of the court.

A circular addressed to all judges of the court announced that Justice Abang has been transferred to Asaba division while Justice Liman had been moved to Enugu division.Auta, who endorsed the redeployment of Justices Abang, Liman and nine others, attributed their transfer to “the recent developments in the court”.

Vanguard reports that the circular assured that the postings would not affect the criminal cases currently being handled by the redeployed judges.

The circular reads: “In view of the fact some divisions are currently short of judge following the recent developments in the court, it has become necessary to take urgent steps to fill in existing vacancies.”

“Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by January 30, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses have testified.”

Others affected by the posting include: Justice S. Saidu (moved from Lagos to Port Harcourt); Justice A.O Faji (from Asaba to Lagos); Justice R. M Aikawa (Sokoto to Lagos); Justice B.O Quadri (from Port Harcourt to Abuja); Justice Mallong Hoommuk (from Port Harcourt to Lafia).

Also redeployed are: Justice K.K Dagat (from Lagos to Kano); Justice Saleh Idrissa (Kano to Sokoto); Justice H.I.O Oshomah (from Lafia to Port Harcourt) and Justice J.K Omotosho) from Kano to Port Harcourt.

Recall that it was Justice Abang who gave the judgment which sacked Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last year. That decision was however upturned by the appellate court, blasting Abang, who it said “stood the law on its head”, and adopted a “hostile proceeding” against Ikpeazu and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also gave the verdict upon which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, based its decision to substitute Eyitayo Jegede with Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of the PDP during the recent governorship election in Ondo State.

Justice Liman, on his part, had given the ruling which recognise the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic body to run the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.