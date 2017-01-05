By PAUL ADAJI

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists, discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old baby near the Sambisa forest

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.

The recovery of Rakiya has brought to 29 the total number of those so far rescued out of the over 200 Chibok school girls who were abducted by the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group in 2014.