From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

The budget christened “Budget of Introspection and Sustenance” shows an increase of N23,682,157,934 representing 21.2% over the 2016 revised budget.

The sum of N57,479,632,894 representing 42.5% was earmarked as recurrent expenditure while N70,986,667,592 representing 52.5% of the budget went to capital expenditure and N6,798,228,975 representing 5% of the total budget is for public debt service.

The Economic Affairs carries the lion share of N35,437,302,393 representing 26% of the total budget, followed by Education with a sum of N29,936,179,606 representing 22% of the total budget while General Public Services came third with a sum of N26,497,822,611 presenting 20% of the 2017 total budget.

The Governor said the 2017 budget was anchored on current economic realities and determination to look inwards for sustained prosperity and development.

He reassured the people of the state of the commitment of his administration to implement result oriented policies and programmes that will boost economic activities, unlock growth and create jobs in the 2017 financial year.

“All on-going capital projects under the General Public Service Sector will be accorded the highest priority to ensure their completion in 2017 financial year. The State government will continue to accord high premium to the wellbeing of its workers in all ramifications”, the governor said.

He stated that more qualified youths will be engaged to address staff shortage created by voluntary retirement and resignation in 2017 while attention will be given to provision of operational vehicles to all MDAs in the 2017 fiscal year.

Other sectors to receive attention in the 2017 budget include: Energy, Works and Transport, Information and Communication, Commerce and Cooperative, Environmental Protection, Housing and Community amenities, Water Supply and Health among others.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has flagged-off an N850m Community Development Programme with presentation of a N165 million to beneficiary communities in the state.

Speaking at the project launch and cheque presentation to 41 communities at the Banquet Hall, Ilorin, the State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed said the first tranche of the counterpart-funded disbursement was released to promote all round development at the grassroot level.

Represented at the ceremony by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji AbdulWahab Babatunde Yusuf, Governor Ahmed said the aim of the programme was to enable all the 193 wards across the state have improved access to infrastructural services that will bring about development.

Under the scheme, ward-based community associations receive N5m to implement water, education, health, energy and other micro-projects on provision of a ten per cent contribution.

He recalled that the sum of N50 million was injected into Community Development Projects in the State in 2015 with additional budgetary provision of #200 million in 2016 to consolidate government commitment to the project.

“The presence of counterpart fund of #200 million as contained in the 2016 Appropriation allowed for further draw-down of over #670 million to scale up the implementation of projects across the state”, the governor stated.

He urged the communities to make judicious use of the funds and ensure proper retirement of receipts so as to facilitate the release of the second and third tranches. The Governor stressed that his administration will continue to put in place strategies to ensure all round development in the state, especially at the grassroot level.

Alhaji Ahmed commended the State Community and Social Development Agency (KWCSDA) and the World Bank for their efforts at ensuring rural development in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Alhaji Wasiu Odewale said a total of 318 community micro projects have been implemented and are in use in different rural communities across the 16 LGAs in the state so far under the scheme.