From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

The kwara House of assembly on Tuesday granted the request of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to extend the tenure of the caretaker committees of the 16 Local Governments in the state for another three months.

This was sequel to a request to that effect in a message sent to the house by the Governor read on the floor of the house by the speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad .

In the message, the Governor said as a result of the power vested on him, he hereby notified the house to extend the tenure by another three months to ensure continuity of the administration pending the conduct of elections into the Local Government Councils.

It would be recalled that the Caretaker Committees for the 16 Local Government councils were inaugurated on the 19th November, 2016 for a period of three $omths.

The three months period lapses by 19th February.