Kwara Assmbly approves extension of 16 LGs caretaker committees’ tenure

From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

 

The kwara House of assembly on Tuesday  granted the request of  Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to extend the tenure of the caretaker committees of the 16 Local Governments in the state for another three months.

This was sequel to a request to that effect in a message sent to the house by the Governor read on the floor of the house by the speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad .

In the message, the Governor said  as a result of the power vested on him, he hereby notified the house to extend the tenure by another three months to ensure continuity of the administration pending the conduct of elections into the Local Government Councils.

It would be recalled that the Caretaker Committees for the 16 Local Government councils were inaugurated on the 19th November, 2016  for a period of three $omths.

The three months period lapses by 19th February.

