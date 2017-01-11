From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

The Kwara state Commander of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Lukman Yekini has urged President Muhammadu BuhariI to assent to the bill establishing Nigerian Peace Corps in good time.

Yekini told reporters yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital adding that “all eyes are on the president and the youths are expectant.

“Since he is a man of his words; assenting to the bill is a chance to fulfill one of electoral promises to provide meaningful jobs for the youths. It is an avenue to cushion the effect of unemployment among

the youths,” he said.

He dismissed rumours making the rounds that the corps is collecting exorbitant amount of money from would-be members.

Said he: “The fee being charged on every individual is just N40,000 at a subsidized rate. The money we spend on an individual for the one month camping is far higher than the amount paid.

“At the end of the day when they are certified trained officers, they are going to have a full uniform with all the kits. There have been erroneous notion in the town that some people are charging them above

N40,000. It is not happening here, because it is a regularized standard amount.”

On the passage of the bill by the National Assembly, Mr. Yekini said: “We faced a lot of challenges before the passage of our bill from our other uniform outfits employed by the Federal Government. We thank

God, the courts have been there to vindicate us.

“It has been so wonderful after the final passage of our bill at the National Assembly. We are waiting for the document to be passed across to president for his assent.

“Since the passage of the bill, the youths have been appreciative and giving kudos to the members of the 8th Assembly because they did justice to what is really itching them and the problem of unemployment

in Nigeria.

“We know that these days in our environment the employable youths are not employed. And this has been a major problem. Thank God members of both chambers of the National Assembly have listened to the yearnings of the people by doing justice to the bill.

On the number of people that have so far enrolled in the state; the commander said that we cannot categorically say the number of people that have registered since we are still giving the people to come in,but we have sent out sizeable numbers of forms. Since inception Kwara state seems to be one of the states that have the lowest number at the membership chat.

“The passage of our bill has encouraged people to come in. We are optimistic that at the end of the day we will have very reasonable number that will cater for position and chances of Kwara indigenes so that other states will not short-change us.”