KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

The Kwara State government has refuted a report by an online medium, ‘The Point’, that 700 teachers that were recruited into the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in 2014 without approval have been laid off.

The state government through a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Dr. Muideen Akorede, described the report as false, misleading and lacking any basis in fact.

Akorede said that the government had neither sacked the teachers nor has any intention to terminate their services.

He clarified that the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed had directed TESCOM to regularize the employment of the affected staff based on qualification and needs.

The Governor’s media aide noted that the State Executive Council (SEC) had approved sanctions for the officials, including serving and retired personnel, that facilitated the unauthorized recruitment of the workers.

According to the statement, TESCOM will conduct relevant process for the normalization of employment of the affected staff with emphasis on those with appropriate qualifications in Mathematics, English and the core science subjects.

Akorede referred to a Government House statement issued last Tuesday, which noted that Governor Ahmed ruled out sacking the affected workers in order not to worsen the unemployment situation in the State.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard the false publication by The Point.