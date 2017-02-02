By KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

The Kwara governmen yesterday said it has discovered 67 persons recruited into the Nigerian Army with fake citizenship certificates of the between 2010 and 2016.

The Secretary to the state Government, Alhaji lsiaka Gold disclosed this when he appeared before the state House of assembly Committee on ethics, priviledges and judiciary yesterday.

Gold while testifying before the Committee said the 67 persons were detected in Army recruitments exercises through their names and their inability to communicate in the languages of Local Government areas they claimed.

Giving the breakdown of the number of fake Kwarans discovered, the SSG said 16 persons were discovered in Ekiti Local Government area, lfelodun nine while eight persons each were detected in Moro and lrepodun

Others are five persons each were discovered in Edu, Baruten and Kaima Local Government areas while llorin West and Oyun Local Government areas had three persons each.

The rest were OkeEro, Asa, llorin East and llorin south local Government areas discovered one person each.

The Secretary to the state Government solicited the assistance of the state House of assembly and Chairmen of all the 16 Local Government council Chairmen to curtail the trend

Gold later presented the list of the state indigines for another Army recrutment slated for 6th February to the assembly for proper identification.

The Chairman of the lnternal Revenue service, Dr Muritala Awodun who was represented by the Director lnformal sector, Mr Segun olaniyi said the Revenue service had issued out 21,000 new citizenship certificates between June 2016 to date.

Olaniyi called for the eradication of old state origin certificates with the new ones being apply for through the state Revenue service to guide against production of fake citizenship certificates.

Earlier the Chairman of the House of assembly Committee on ethics, priviledges and judiciary, Kamaldeen Fagbemi had described as worrisome the large number of fake state origin certificates in circulation..