From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

Kwara State Coordinator of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Comrade Salami Maroof Olanrewaju has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria military for crushing the dreaded insurgents, Boko Haram from Sambisha forest in Borno State.

Olanrewaju who made this commendation while speaking to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, said that the Federal government must be lauded for destruction of the insurgents based and signaling the defeat of Boko Haram in Borno State.

He explained that during the Presidential Campaign in 2015, the president had pledged to defeat Boko Haram within six month, noting that at last the Nigeria Army has finally deciminated .

Olarenwaju gave kudos to the Military personnel for crushing the insurgents, adding the not relent their efforts as to finally defeat Boko Haram in Nigeria.

He stated that Odua Peoples Congress will continue to partner with security agents to ensure the reminants of Boko Haram members to infiltrate the society.

He called on General Public to be very vigilant with those coming in and out of their areas so as not to allow the fleeing insurgents to hibernate.

The State Coordinator who bemoaned the doctoral tendencies of Otunba Gani Adams, noting that the attitude of the National Coordinator negates the principle on which the Odua Peoples Congress was formed.

He lamented that a tree does not make a forest, saying that Gani Adams has seen himself as Lord and fighting everybody around him.

He disclosed that very soon there will be change of Baton at the nation hierarchy of the organisation for betterment of Yoruba race.